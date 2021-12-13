Commercial property policies issued by four insurers do not cover the income lost or the expenses incurred by businesses forced to scale back or suspend their operations in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, a federal appeals court held.In four separate opinions, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the dismissals of lawsuits that businesses filed against their respective insurance companies after their claims for coverage of their financial losses were denied.The businesses include hotels, restaurants, a dental …