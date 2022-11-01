A federal judge Monday dismissed 14 proposed class-action lawsuits in which unaffiliated pilots alleged lost work and income because of two fatal 737 MAX crashes.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger ruled that the crashes were not responsible for pilots allegedly losing opportunities when the plane model was grounded.After two crashes on 737 MAX planes killed all aboard, several airlines voluntarily grounded their MAX fleets. The class-action lawsuits were filed against Boeing by pilots who were …