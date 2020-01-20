Pilots who sued The Boeing Co. anonymously must either reveal their names or drop their case, a federal judge held.In a written opinion last week in 16 consolidated lawsuits, U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger rejected the argument that the pilots’ fear of retaliation allows them to litigate their claims without identifying themselves.“The public has a legitimate interest in the facts of a lawsuit, and the most basic fact is who is suing whom,” Seeger wrote.He directed the pilots to file an amended …