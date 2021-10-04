Two pipefitters secured a $6.5 million settlement after being seriously injured in an explosion at the Calumet Water Reclamation District Plant on the South Side of Chicago. On Aug. 30, 2018, two Local 597 pipefitters were working to reactivate a water treatment facility that had been inactive for about four years when the building, its walls and roof were lifted from the foundation and collapsed on the workers as explosive methane gas ignited.The pipefitters, William Kissane and William Ruiz, were represented by Morici …