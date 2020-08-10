Little Caesars must face a lawsuit accusing it of violating employees’ rights under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. rejected the argument that the proposed class-action suit against Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. does not belong in federal court.Little Caesars maintains the plaintiffs’ allegation that they suffered emotional distress as a result of the purported BIPA violations is a claim for a workplace …