A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. brought by a cab driver who wrecked his Crown Victoria in a fatal, high-speed crash.The plaintiff, John Kesse, alleged a flaw in the vehicle’s design led to sudden acceleration, causing him to collide with two poles on Milwaukee Avenue and kill a pedestrian. But U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso’s Feb. 20 ruling excluded Kesse’s key expert testimony, finding the expert’s conclusions were unfounded and unreliable.Alonso granted summary …