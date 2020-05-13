In a case about animal licks, bricks and blocks, Mighty Deer Lick Inc. sued Morton Salt for an alleged violation of the new federal trade secrets statute — the Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016 — and the Illinois Trade Secrets Act, which is similar to the DTSA, though the ITSA doesn’t require proof that “the trade secret is related to a product or service used in, or intended for use in, interstate or foreign commerce.”

Morton Salt used to manufacture animal feed products for Might Deer Lick (called MDL). Their relationship went kaput when a German corporation acquired Morton and started competing with MDL with its own line of merchandise.

In addition to claiming misappropriation of trade secrets, MDL accused Morton of trademark infringement and dilution.

Ruling on Morton’s motion to dismiss the complaint under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(b)(6), U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood concluded that MDL alleged a valid “trade secrets claim based on its product formula;” MDL alleged “enough to plausibly suggest that it could prevail on the likelihood of confusion test” for trademark infringement; and, distinguishing between two types of trademark dilution (by blurring and by tarnishing), MDL’s allegations “are sufficient to state a claim for dilution by tarnishing.” Mighty Deer Lick v. Morton Salt, No. 17-CV-05875 (February 11, 2020).

Here are highlights of Wood’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Trade secrets claims

MDL asserts trade secret misappropriation claims under both the Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016, 18 U.S.C. Sec. 1831, et seq., and the Illinois Trade Secrets Act, 765 ILCS 1065.

The DTSA creates a private cause of action in favor of the “owner of a trade secret that is misappropriated... If the trade secret is related to a product or service used in, or intended for use in, interstate or foreign commerce.” Section 1836(b)(1).

It defines a trade secret as including: “all forms and types of financial, business, scientific, technical, economic, or engineering information, including patterns, plans, compilations, program devices, formulas, designs, prototypes, methods, techniques, processes, procedures, programs, or codes, whether tangible or intangible, and whether or how stored, compiled, or memorialized physically, electronically, graphically, photographically, or in writing if —

“(A) the owner thereof has taken reasonable measures to keep such information secret; and

‘(B) the information derives independent economic value, actual or potential, from not being generally known to, and not being readily ascertainable through proper means by, another person who can obtain economic value from the disclosure or use of the information.” Section 1839(3).

To state a claim for misappropriation under the statute, a plaintiff must show that the defendant used or disclosed the trade secret without the plaintiff’s consent and (1) improperly acquired the secret or (2) knew or had reason to know at the time of disclosure that the trade secret was acquired through improper means. See Mission Measurement v. Blackbaud, 216 F. Supp. 3d 915 (N.D. Ill. 2016) (citing 18 U.S.C. Sec. 1839(5)).

The ITSA’s requirements are broadly similar to those of the DTSA, absent the need for involvement in interstate or foreign commerce. A plaintiff claiming a violation of the ITSA must show that the information at issue was a trade secret, the defendant misappropriated it and the defendant used the information in its business.

In seeking dismissal of the federal and state trade secret claims, Morton first argues that MDL has failed to plead the existence of a trade secret. Specifically, Morton claims that MDL has not alleged it took reasonable measures to maintain the confidentiality of its trade secrets, identified its trade secrets with sufficient detail, or shown that its trade secrets had independent economic value.

It is true that MDL must allege concrete secrets — in its complaint, MDL must provide enough detail for both the court and Morton to be on notice as to what the trade secrets are. And MDL’s laundry list of “trade secrets” alone does not satisfy this requirement, as MDL claims as trade secrets methods of manufacturing, packaging and compiling customer lists but provides no further detail.

However, MDL does allege enough to claim its product formula as a trade secret, as MDL alleges that the formula specifically provides the means for manufacturing the very animal licks, bricks, blocks and home meat curing kits at issue in this case. As a result, MDL’s trade secret claims with respect to the product formula survive a motion to dismiss.

MDL has also satisfied the remaining requirements to plead a trade secrets claim based on its product formula. Specifically, MDL alleges that Morton misappropriated the product formula in using it to sell its own products and that Morton is now using the information to sell Morton-branded items.

Trademark infringement claims

MDL alleges that Morton’s unauthorized use of products bearing MDL marks constitutes trademark infringement and unfair competition under the Lanham Act, 15 U.S.C. Secs. 1114, 1125; the Illinois trademark statute, 765 ILCS 1036/60; and common law.

To state a trademark infringement claim, a plaintiff must allege that: (1) the mark at issue is protectable and (2) the defendant’s use of the mark is likely to cause confusion among consumers.

MDL has satisfied those elements by alleging that its marks are federally registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which creates a rebuttable presumption that the marks are valid, and further that Morton is using a “copy or colorable imitation” of MDL’s marks in a manner calculated to deceive consumers.

The likelihood of confusion analysis is comprised of seven factors: (1) similarity between the marks in appearance and suggestion (2) similarity of the products (3) area and manner of concurrent use (4) degree of care likely to be exercised by consumers (5) strength of the plaintiff’s mark (6) actual confusion and (7) intent of the defendant to “palm off” his product as that of another.

MDL makes no attempt to allege facts regarding either the fourth factor, degree of care likely to be exercised by consumers, or the sixth one, actual confusion. Still, the complaint does allege factors regarding the first factor, similarity of the marks, albeit rather vaguely: MDL claims that Morton adopted a mark “confusingly similar” to MDL’s and that Morton is using an imitation of MDL’s marks.

Had MDL alleged nothing else, these conclusory statements would be insufficient to satisfy the first factor. But MDL’s complaint repeatedly mentions that Morton is selling products with MDL’s exact mark.

Drawing inferences in MDL’s favor, it is plausible that Morton is using marks that are identical to the ones detailed by MDL in its complaint, thus satisfying the first factor.

A similar analysis governs the second factor: similarity of the products. MDL’s complaint alleges that Morton originally contracted to make deer lick with MDL’s mark, that Morton is now selling products with MDL’s mark and that Morton is trying to squeeze MDL out of the market.

The court can plausibly infer that MDL and Morton are both attempting to sell an identical product: deer lick. Since identical products are undoubtedly similar ones, MDL has alleged facts supporting the presence of the second factor.

The complaint also alleges facts regarding the third factor: area and manner of concurrent use.

Again, drawing all reasonable inferences in MDL’s favor, the court can conclude that Morton is attempting to target precisely the same market as MDL. MDL thus has alleged facts to support the third factor.

MDL also pleads facts in support of factors five, strength of plaintiff’s mark, and seven, whether a defendant is palming off its product as plaintiff’s product.

MDL alleges that its mark is widely recognized as being associated with MDL and high-quality goods. This is enough to allege that MDL’s mark is distinctive, or easily capable of identifying the products sold as emanating from a certain source.

Regarding the seventh factor, MDL alleges that Morton is using a copy of MDL’s marks with the intent to deceive consumers. The court can reasonably infer that Morton is attempting to pass off its own products as those of MDL by trading off MDL’s reputation.

While MDL makes a weak or nonexistent showing for at least two factors, what matters is whether MDL has shown enough to survive a motion to dismiss. Here, since MDL has managed to allege facts pertinent to five of the seven factors, it has pleaded enough to plausibly suggest that it could prevail on the likelihood of confusion test.

Trademark dilution claims

MDL claims that Morton is liable for trademark dilution under the Lanham Act. To state a claim for trademark dilution, MDL must allege that (1) its marks are famous (2) Morton adopted its mark after MDL’s marks became famous (3) Morton’s mark is likely to cause dilution of MDL’s marks and (4) Morton is using its mark in commerce for commercial purposes.

The harm of trademark dilution stems from a trademark losing its ability to trigger an association in consumers’ minds between the trademark and a particular producer of goods or services.

Courts recognize two main forms of dilution: tarnishing, in which the similarity of marks causes consumers mistakenly to associate the plaintiff’s famous mark with the defendant’s inferior one, and blurring, in which seeing the plaintiff’s mark used on many goods means it no longer serves as a unique identifier of the plaintiff’s products.

Morton contends that MDL has failed to describe any infringing activity by Morton.

While MDL’s claim does not specify which theory of dilution it pleads, the allegations in the complaint are sufficient to state a claim for dilution by tarnishing.