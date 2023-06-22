In a Cook County breach of fiduciary duty case against three directors and two preferred shareholders of a bankrupt Delaware corporation, the plaintiffs argued they acquired authority to waive a Delaware-only forum selection clause in the corporation’s articles of incorporation when they purchased the defunct firm’s “remnants” from the bankruptcy trustee for $6,000.The bankrupt company, GoPicnic Brands, was incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in Illinois. It tried for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the …