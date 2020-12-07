Where former prisoner no longer qualified as prisoner under the PLRA after being transferred to custody of DHS for immigration removal proceedings.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Edmond E. Chang, Northern District of Illinois. Fadeel Shuhaiber is confined to a wheelchair. Shuhaiber was an inmate at the Stateville Northern Reception and Classification Center in Joliet, Ill. Shuhaiber alleged that the institution failed to accommodate his disability by confining him to a cell unsuited to an …