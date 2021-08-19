Michael Williams’ wife pleaded with him to remember their fishing trips with the grandchildren, how he used to braid her hair, anything to jar him back to his world outside the concrete walls of Cook County Jail.His three daily calls to her had become a lifeline, but when they dwindled to only a few a week, the 65-year-old felt he couldn’t go on. He made plans to take his life with a stockpiled stash of pills.Williams was arrested last August, accused of murdering a young man from the neighborhood who asked him for a ride …