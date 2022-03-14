A former Chicago Police officer previously diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder should not have been denied line-of-duty disability benefits, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that while the Retirement Board of the Policemen’s Annuity and Benefit Fund of the City of Chicago did not incorrectly determine the former officer was no longer suffering from PTSD, they were incorrect in stating this his disability was unrelated to the line-of-duty incident.Justice Aurelia …