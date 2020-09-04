Without live performances due to the pandemic, it’s a challenge for entertainment critics to find subjects to write about. But after watching both the Democratic and Republican conventions these past few weeks, I found one.Since both conventions were unlike any in the past, and both parties were compelled to come up with new concepts, why not review them as the theatrical events they were?With encouragement from friends on both sides of the aisle, here’s that effort.As I have stated in the past, I generally …