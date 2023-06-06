Nearly four years after his name first surfaced in connection with a bribe arrangement between two sitting lawmakers, politically connected businessman James Weiss is finally having his day in court.Weiss, who is married to former state Rep. Toni Berrios, D-Chicago — the daughter of longtime former Cook County Democratic Party boss Joseph Berrios — stands accused of bribing two Democratic lawmakers in an effort to shield his fledgling business from threatened bans at the state and local levels.Weiss was in the …