Where defendant was convicted of three state court felonies and was admonished about prohibition of possessing a firearm at sentencing for each conviction, Rehaif error did not prejudice defendant.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Pamela Pepper, Eastern District of Wisconsin. In June 2018, Milwaukee police officers heard gunshots. After arriving near the scene of the shots, the officers saw two men crossing the street. Upon seeing the officers, one of the men, Kordell Payne, ran. The …