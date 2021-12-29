Where drugs and loaded rifle were discovered on property that defendant resided at by himself, rational jury could conclude that defendant constructively possessed them.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James P. Hanlon, Southern District of Indiana.In Spring 2018, as part of a large antidrug operation, the Drug Enforcement Administration obtained a search warrant for Michael Perryman’s home in Indianapolis. Agents arrived at the property just as Perryman was departing in his car. After …