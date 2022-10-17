A federal judge declined to trim a lawsuit accusing the city of Chicago and several police officers of violating the rights of a woman who died by suicide while in police custody.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis of the Northern District of Illinois denied a motion to strike various paragraphs and all the footnotes in a suit filed on behalf of Irene Chavez’s estate.Ellis rejected arguments that some of the challenged paragraphs contain irrelevant and prejudicial allegations or are so poorly …