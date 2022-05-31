Where a defendant, on appeal, was informed that the lack of an expert witness on the subject of eyewitness identification was fatal to his appeal of his conviction, he may reasonably allege that his counsel provided ineffective assistance in failing to seek out such a witness.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Stanley J. Sacks.Frederick Giles was shot to death in front of six eyewitnesses, including Officer Irene Singleton. The description of the shooter given …