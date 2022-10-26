Where a defendant has endured a significant delay between the appointment of counsel for a postconviction petition and the filing of an amended petition, the delay alone is not enough to demonstrate unreasonable assistance by counsel.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Winnebago County Associate Judge Randy Wilt.On May 31, 1997, T.H., a minor under the age of 12, was hit by a stray bullet and killed while sitting on her couch in her home. Johnny Blake, 18 at the time, was arrested for the crime …