A trial judge was correct in granting summary judgment to the city of Chicago in a personal injury lawsuit brought by a woman claiming a duty of care was owed to her as a pedestrian when she fell in a pothole while attempting to cross a street.Cheron Lessmeister sued the City of Chicago in Cook County Circuit for negligence, alleging that she tripped while walking outside the crosswalk near West Adams Street and South Wacker Drive on Aug. 16, 2018.Lessmeister allegedly dislocated her ankle and injured her leg, which …