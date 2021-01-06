A fight between Leroy Voga’s children about an amendment to his revocable trust by one of his daughters, exercising her authority under a durable power of attorney, focused on the portion of the Illinois Power of Attorney Act that says: “An agent may not revoke or amend a trust revocable or amendable by the principal ... without specific authority and specific reference to the trust in the agency.” 755 ILCS 45/2–9.Leroy had four children: Lyle Voga, Linda Joan Frisbee, Larry Voga and Lois Englert …