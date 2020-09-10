The Chicago City Council recently passed two ordinances seeking to protect tenants and curb COVID-19 housing displacement.The Fair Notice ordinance establishes new timelines for delivery of notice of non-renewal of residential leases. The COVID-19 Eviction Protection Ordinance imposes restrictions on landlords seeking eviction or relief for unpaid rent from tenants impacted by COVID-19. Residential landlords are obligated to comply with these new rules when seeking relief against nonpaying tenants or attempting to deliver …