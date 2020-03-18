In last month’s column, “Citizens’ tips to police should be enough to justify investigations,” I explained that little corroboration, if any, ought to be required when police are responding to a citizen complaint. After all, police are tasked with protecting and serving communities in Illinois.

I explained that as part of their oath, police are duty bound to respond to citizen complaints and concerns. It is their job to respond to those tips and, if necessary, take action to help or further investigate potential crime.

As such, I put forward the proposition that it should almost never be “unreasonable” for a police officer who is responding to a citizen complaint to temporarily detain — or to use constitutional vernacular, “seize” by way of a Terry stop — an individual to further investigate the nature of the complaint.

In support of that position, I pointed to the 4th District Appellate Court’s opinion in People v. Jordan, 2019 IL App (4th) 190223, a December 2019 opinion which elucidated the low threshold for such temporary detentions.

In Jordan, the court concluded that the small plastic bag on the floorboard of the defendant’s vehicle was sufficient to justify further detention of a traffic stop on reasonable, articulable suspicion of criminal activity.

Little more than a month later, in January, the appellate court issued its opinion in People v. Shelton, 2020 IL App (2d) 170453.

In Shelton, the defendant argued that his counsel was ineffective for failing to file a motion to suppress because a 911 call that someone was “asleep behind the wheel at a light or intersection” — in his opinion — did not provide reasonable, articulable suspicion to stop his vehicle.

The appellate court rejected the defendant’s argument, concluding, “Because the 911 caller reported that defendant was asleep at the wheel at an intersection, there was reasonable suspicion to stop defendant for driving under the influence.”

Citing Naverette v. California, 572 U.S. 393 (2014) — which I cited in last month’s column — the appellate court emphasized that “the common sense approach of reasonable suspicion depends on the factual and practical considerations of everyday life upon which reasonable and prudent people, not legal technicians, act.”

In reaching its ultimate conclusion that the police had reasonable, articulable suspicion to temporarily detain the driver, the court noted that eliminating all other innocent explanations was unnecessary, as follows: “Although the reported behavior might have been explained by, for example, extreme tiredness or medication, the Supreme Court has consistently recognized that reasonable suspicion need not rule out the possibility of an innocent explanation.”

Conspicuously absent for the Shelton court’s analysis was any mention of the verifiable nature of the tip — that is, the court appeared utterly unconcerned with whether the tipster was identifiable. This, of course, is exactly the right approach.

Police respond to these citizen complaints in “real time” and requiring police to verify 911 callers who have been filtered through dispatch is just as unrealistic as requiring police to verify in-person tips from a bystander who indicates by pointing that a particular person just robbed a bank.

When it comes to citizen tips, the court is trending in the right direction: “The common sense approach of reasonable suspicion depends on the factual and practical considerations of everyday life upon which reasonable and prudent people, not legal technicians, act.”

Reasonableness is the touchstone of the Fourth Amendment, and the touchstone of reasonableness is practicality and prudence.