When the former CEO of Commonwealth Edison was interviewed by federal prosecutors and agents in September 2019, she denied knowing the substance of the case the government was building against her and her colleagues.Specifically, Anne Pramaggiore said that until the feds’ investigation into ComEd became public four months prior, she was unaware that, for years, allies of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan had been getting paid indirectly by ComEd through the utility’s contract lobbyists. Those …