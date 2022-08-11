Illinois lawmakers did not overstep their bounds by enacting a statute prohibiting state agencies and local governments from contracting with federal authorities to house foreign nationals being held for purported civil immigration violations, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday rejected the argument advanced by McHenry and Kankakee counties in a lawsuit they filed against the state that the Illinois Way Forward Act is invalid because it is preempted by federal law.The counties …