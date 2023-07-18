A state appellate panel has held that prejudgment interest is constitutional, while noting the legislation violated Illinois’ three readings-rule.A panel of the 4th District Appellate Court found the statute otherwise does not violate the state constitution and ruled in favor of the estate of a woman who died after being comatose for seven years following surgery.Justice Robert J. Steigmann delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.First Midwest Bank sued bariatric surgeon Thomas Rossi in Winnebago County Circuit …