WASHINGTON — Amid a steady drip of damaging headlines, pressure is building for Congress to pass legislation that would curtail lawmakers’ ability to speculate on the stock market.Trading in Congress has long been criticized by government watchdogs, who say access to nonpublic information creates a temptation for lawmakers to prioritize their own finances over the public good.But public anger has mounted since the first tremors of the pandemic, when some lawmakers were caught buying and selling millions of dollars worth …