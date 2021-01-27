SPRINGFIELD — Illinois will transition away from the use of cash bail as a determinant of pretrial detention by 2023 after lawmakers passed a wide-ranging bill reforming several aspects of the criminal justice system in the state.The legislation, which now awaits Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature before it can be finalized into law, would shift Illinois’ pretrial detention and release system to one that is non-monetary.Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, “all persons charged with an offense shall be eligible for pretrial release before …