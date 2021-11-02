Where judge failed to address why detention was necessary at revocation hearing, remand was required.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge J. Phil Gilbert, Southern District of Illinois.In June 2020, Lashawn Wilks was indicted in the Southern District of Illinois for possessing a firearm as a prohibited person. Wilks was released on bond with strict conditions, including home confinement and additional restrictions on his activities and associations. Several months later, the grand jury issued …