All Law Division cases in Cook County that were once set for trial but stalled by the pandemic must now participate in mandatory pre-trial settlement conferences.Circuit Judge James P. Flannery Jr., the presiding judge of the Law Division, issued the directive in General Administrative Order 20-7 on Aug. 27.The order affects between 1,000 and 1,500 lawsuits affected since the mid-March shutdown, Flannery told the Daily Law Bulletin on Friday morning. In total, the Law Division has roughly 18,000 cases pending, he said …