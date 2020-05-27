A federal judge will allow price-manipulation claims against food processing giant Archer Daniels Midland to go forward in a central Illinois courtroom.

U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce last week found plaintiffs made plausible claims that ADM artificially lowered ethanol prices to boost the value of short bets it made on the product.

The named plaintiff, energy trader AOT Holding AG, accused Chicago-based ADM of aggressively selling off the corn-derived fuel to lower its market value and increase the payout of derivatives bets that the price would continue to decline. The plaintiff’s complaint compared the strategy to “an owner of a baseball team betting against his team while bribing his players to throw the game.”

On Friday, Bruce dismissed two individual statutory claims but upheld the claim of market manipulation under the Commodities Exchange Act, calling it plausible and particular enough at this stage to go forward.

In an issue of first impression, he also ruled the federal law allows a plaintiff to recover punitive damages against an entity like ADM, writing that language directing damages collection at “floor brokers” who violate the act also reaches the customers they serve.

“A constrained reading of [Section] 25(a)(3) to allow punitive damages only against the floor broker who executed the illegal trades, but not against the corporate entity customer that allegedly concocted the scheme and directed the broker’s actions, would not serve the CEA’s stated purpose of ensuring financial integrity of market transactions, protecting market participants from fraudulent/abusive sales practices, and especially to deter and prevent market price manipulations,” Bruce wrote in the decision Friday.

“Indeed, it would serve to insulate from liability the entity responsible for the scheme in many cases.”

The plaintiffs alleged ADM, one of the largest ethanol producers in the United States, shorted the product beginning in November 2017. They alleged the company began selling at irrationally low prices during a specific window of trading at a fuel terminal in Argo, Ill., which is crucial in determining the Chicago Benchmark Price, a daily measure that settles ethanol derivatives on the New York Mercantile Exchange and the Chicago Board of Trade.

At the same time, AOT alleged, it was making bets the price of ethanol would continue to go down.

AOT filed a class-action complaint in September, to which ADM responded with a motion to dismiss a month later. That motion stated AOT failed to plead facts showing price manipulation and failed to show how it was injured, and that its conduct was consistent with genuine business strategies.

Bruce in the 18-page opinion noted to survive a motion to dismiss under rules of federal procedure, a complaint need only have enough facts to state a claim to relief that is plausible.

“The court finds that, at this stage of the proceedings, taking all the allegations in [p]laintiff’s [c]omplaint (#1) as true, reading the allegations in the light most favorable to [p]laintiff, and drawing all inferences in its favor, [p]laintiff has stated a claim that is plausible on its face and upon which relief could be granted,” he wrote.

“The court further finds that [p]laintiff’s [c]omplaint describes the claim in sufficient detail to give ADM fair notice of what the claim is and the grounds upon which it rests.”

Bruce then dismissed claims that cited specific sections of the CEA, noting one such section didn’t allow for a private cause of action and that the plaintiff didn’t specify how its claims aligned with another section on fraud.

The final issue was punitive damages, to which both parties agreed there is “a near total absence of case law” on the subject in similar cases.

ADM argued that the language discussing the damages in the CEA, Section 25(a)(3), is directed specifically at “floor brokers” who violate the CEA when executing “an order on the floor of a registered entity[.]” The plaintiffs argued the execution of the orders at-issue did reach the floor of a registered entity, the New York Mercantile Exchange, and that limiting damages to brokers themselves undermines the purpose of the law to deter bad-faith pricing more generally.

Among other things, Bruce cited the legislative purpose of the CEA: “to deter and prevent price manipulation or any other disruptions to market integrity; to ensure the financial integrity of all transactions subject to this chapter and the avoidance of systemic risk; to protect all market participants from fraudulent or other abusive sales practices and misuses of customer assets; and to promote responsible innovation and fair competition among boards of trade, other markets and market participants.”

He also cited comments from U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont who sponsored the punitive damages amendment, and stated that “under this bill, any floor trader cheating a customer will be severely punished; any exchange not policing its floor will be forced to clean up its act.”

“If one of the intentions behind [Sec.] 25(a)(3) was to severely punish and deter floor traders and floor brokers from cheating customers, would not the same reasoning apply to the customer itself if it was the one directing the illegal actions of the floor brokers/traders and cheating other buyers and sellers in the commodities market, as ADM is alleged to have done in this case?” Bruce wrote.

“The court believes its reading of [Sec.] 25(a)(3) reflects the plain, unambiguous language of the statute and best effectuates the purpose behind the CEA to deter price manipulations in the commodities markets. ADM’s motion is DENIED on this ground.”

George A. Zelcs, of Korein Tillery, represents the plaintiffs in the case. He said in a statement that the decision “provides a basis for punishing and discouraging manipulators from wreaking havoc in commodities markets that are essential to the U.S. economy.”

Stephen V. D’Amore, of Winston & Strawn LLP, represents ADM. He declined to comment on the ruling.

The case in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois is AOT Holding AG v. Archer Daniels Midland, No. 19 C 2240.