A man who alleged he was abused by ex-Catholic priest Daniel McCormack has settled his lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Chicago for $1.5 million.A deal was reached Nov. 2 and Cook County Circuit Judge Patricia O’Brien Sheahan dismissed the case on Nov. 24, according to court records.The plaintiff, identified in court documents as John B. Doe, alleged he was sexually abused by McCormack in the early 2000s while attending Our Lady of the Westside Parish grade school.McCormack also coached a basketball team Doe was on …