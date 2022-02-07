Where inmate alleged prison officials refused to give him form to use to file grievance and other prison officials threatened and intimidated him, administrative remedies were not available to inmate.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge James P. Hamilton, Southern District of Indiana.Eric Gooch filed a Bivens action in December 2019 against two correctional officers at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. Gooch alleged the officers violated his rights under the Eighth …