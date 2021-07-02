Where inmate mistook one nurse for another, district court correctly granted summary judgment to defendant as she was not involved in inmate’s medical care.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge J.P. Stadtmueller, Eastern District of Wisconsin.Victor Robinson, a Wisconsin inmate, was housed at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility. While there, Robinson was offered new medication. At first, Robinson refused the new medication and followed up with the health-services manager and others in the …