Where inmate failed to exhaust administrative remedies until after suit had been filed, inmate violated exhaustion requirement of Prison Litigation Reform Act and suit was properly dismissed.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John J. Tharp, Jr., Northern District of Illinois.

In February 2014, Jonathan Chambers was processed into the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections at the Stateville Northern Reception and Classification Center, located in Stateville prison. During his intake examination, Chambers told the nurse that he was suffering from a herpes outbreak and needed medication. The nurse told Chambers that he would be seen by a doctor in the next two to three days. Two days later, Chambers was examined by Dr. Kul B. Sood. After reviewing his medical history, Sood instructed Chambers to put in a “sick call” request for a follow-up appointment. Chambers did so but received no response and continued to suffer pain from his herpes flare-up.

On March 9, Chambers submitted a grievance to his inmate counselor at Stateville, protesting the doctor’s failure to give him medication for his herpes. Eight days after Chambers’ counselor forwarded the grievance to the Stateville grievance office, Chambers was transferred to Western Correctional Center. On April 3, a grievance officer returned Chambers’ grievance with a memo explaining that it was not reviewed prior to his transfer and that if he wished to appeal he could forward the grievance along with the memo to the Administrative Review Board.

Instead, on April 7, Chambers filed a pro se complaint in district court asserting a Sec. 1983 claim and seeking damages for the failure to provide medication for his herpes outbreak while he was at Stateville. A week later, the district court screened and dismissed the complaint, noting that Chambers had not exhausted his administrative remedies as required by the Prison Litigation Reform Act. On June 2, Chambers filed a grievance with the administrative review board regarding his medical care for the herpes outbreak. On November 10, the board issued its decision, explaining that Chambers’ complaint about an urgent need for medication for his herpes flare-up while he was at Stateville could not be substantiated as medically necessary.

Meanwhile, Chambers filed a proposed amended complaint in his terminated district court case. On Oct. 23, the judge provisionally determined that the amended complaint adequately pled that Chambers had been prevented from exhausting administrative remedies. However, the amended complaint did not identify a sueable defendant, so the district court gave Chambers until Dec. 1 to file a non-deficient pleading. Chambers did not comply with that deadline and his suit was dismissed. The district court eventually gave Chambers one final chance to file his complaint in April. The case moved forward and pro bono counsel was recruited to assist Chambers. The case was eventually dismissed, again, for failure to exhaust administrative remedies. Chambers then filed a pro se notice of appeal.

The appellate panel began by noting that, to satisfy the exhaustion requirement of the PLRA, an inmate must take each of the steps prescribed by the state’s administrative rules governing prison grievances. The panel stated that the usual grievance process was interrupted when Chambers was transferred to another prison, and that Chambers’ problem could therefore no longer be remedied at Stateville. The panel stated the regulations thus required Chambers to submit his grievance directly to the board. The panel stated that Chambers’ decision to proceed directly to court was a violation of the exhaustion requirement of the act. The panel then rejected Chambers’ argument that his exhaustion of remedies while his suit was pending sufficed to save his suit. The panel stated that the act required inmates to exhaust remedies prior to filing suit, and that as Chambers failed to do so, his suit was properly dismissed. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

Jonathan Chambers v. Kul B. Sood

No. 17-3503

Writing for the court: Judge Diane S. Sykes

Concurring: Judges Joel M. Flaum and Michael Y. Scudder Jr.

Released: April 28, 2020