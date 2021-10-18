A Jewish inmate is likely to prevail on his claim that Illinois prison officials are violating his religious rights by refusing to provide him with a brand of kosher food that does not trigger symptoms like a swollen tongue and difficulty swallowing, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Marvin E. Aspen of the Northern District of Illinois held inmate Mark Anderson also meets the other requirements entitling him to a preliminary injunction directing the Illinois River Correctional Center to change …