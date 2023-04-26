Where arguments advanced by prisoner for compassionate release did not suffice to present extraordinary and compelling circumstances, whether analyzed individually or in combination.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Sara Darrow, Central District of Illinois.Stanley Vaughn is serving a 262-month sentence for heroin-related crimes. Vaughn has repeatedly sought compassionate release under 18 U.S.C. Sec. 3582(c)(1). Vaughn argued that his health conditions, including asthma, obesity, and …