A federal appeals court revived an inmate’s suit accusing a prison doctor of deliberate indifference when trying to remove a two-inch screw from the prisoner’s arm without anesthesia.Victor Brown, an inmate in the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, claims that his doctor, Daniel LaVoie, was deliberately indifferent to his serious medical condition in violation of the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment.In a written opinion, a panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a district …