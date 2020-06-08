Where prisoner filed well written motions and briefs and seemed capable of conducting discovery, and case was relatively straightforward, district court did not err in denying motion for recruitment of counsel.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge J.P. Stadtmueller, Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Randy McCaa is a Wisconsin prisoner who alleged that prison officials violated his Eighth Amendment rights by responding with deliberate indifference to his threats to commit suicide or harm himself in other ways. In McCaa’s original case, the district court granted summary judgment over McCaa’s pro se efforts to oppose the motion.

On appeal, the 7th Circuit ruled that the district court had erred in denying McCaa’s fourth motion for recruitment of counsel by not sufficiently addressing McCaa’s ability to present his case himself. The 7th Circuit panel noted concerns over McCaa’s transfer to a different prison, where he could not locate witnesses or obtain discovery, as well as McCaa’s fifth-grade reading level and serious mental illness. The 7th Circuit remanded the case to the district court with directions to reconsider recruitment of counsel. On remand, the district court analyzed the issues again and reached the same decision. McCaa appealed for a second time, arguing that the district court failed to comply with the 7th Circuit’s mandate.

The appellate panel began by noting that on remand, the district court gave two independent reasons for refusing to recruit counsel for McCaa. The panel stated that the court pointed to the fact that McCaa did not renew his own efforts to obtain counsel, and that several aspects of McCaa’s behavior during the litigation suggested that he could adequately represent himself, even after his transfer. The district court identified McCaa’s ability to send and receive correspondence, make copies, write motions and briefs and perform legal research. The district court further noted that while the case was pending, McCaa had obtained a GED and improved his reading comprehension to the ninth-grade level.

The panel then rejected McCaa’s argument that the district court failed to comply with the mandate of the 7th Circuit. The panel stated that it agreed with the district court that the decision to recruit counsel could and should be informed by the realities of recruiting counsel in a given district. The panel then noted that the district court faced a greater challenge than the 7th Circuit in recruiting counsel, as the 7th Circuit had the ability to recruit attorneys from the entire circuit, and even the nation, if it chose. The panel found that the district court was entitled to consider the needs of pro se litigants as a whole and to weight how McCaa’s own work and needs for recruited counsel compared to those of other pro se prisoners in the district.

The panel then concluded that the district court adequately inquired into McCaa’s personal ability to litigate his case. The panel stated that, while claims alleging deliberate indifference to prisoner safety and health can be complex and difficult to litigate pro se, McCaa’s case was relatively straightforward and McCaa did not lose at summary judgment for lack of understanding that he had to establish the defendants’ knowledge or intentions. The panel stated that, rather, McCaa lost at summary judgment because he failed to comply with the rules of summary judgment that required him to cite his evidence. The panel then found that the district court had adequately considered McCaa’s ability to conduct discovery, taking into account his education and mental health. The panel stated that McCaa had not explained how his mental health affected his ability to litigate. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

Randy McCaa v. Todd Hamilton, et al.

No. 19-1603

Writing for the court: Judge David F. Hamilton

Concurring: Judges Michael S. Kanne and Ilana Diamond Rovner

Released: May 20, 2020