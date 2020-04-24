Where prisoner’s internal complaint did not include details relevant to single claim that later survived screening in the district court, court correctly determined that prisoner had not exhausted administrative remedies.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William M. Conley, Western District of Wisconsin.

Daniel Schillinger was a prisoner at Wisconsin’s Secure Program Facility in 2015. One morning in September, Schillinger was playing chess with inmate Diaz in the recreation area in the prison’s Delta Unit. The two were approached by another inmate, named Terry, who made threats and demanded that Schillinger buy canteen items for him. Correctional Officer Randy Starkey approached the group and asked if they were horseplaying. Diaz told Starkey everything was under control. Starkey then signaled for assistance from Correctional Officer Josh Kiley.

Ten minutes later, as recreation ended, Schillinger began to walk back to his cell in Charlie Unit. When Schillinger and Terry arrived back in Charlie Unit, Terry attacked Schillinger. Terry beat Schillinger for approximately eight to ten minutes before help arrived. Schillinger was eventually knocked unconscious and suffered a skull fracture, cuts to the face requiring stitches, a cut on his elbow, a bruised lung, a lost tooth, a chipped tooth, and possible permanent nerve damage on the side of his mouth.

Two weeks later, Schillinger filed an offender complaint with the prison’s inmate complaint system regarding the beating. Schillinger described his injuries and questioned why there was no correctional officer on the range at the time of the incident and why it took so long for them to respond. Prison security officials and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office commenced an investigation of the beating. As they saw no need for a duplicative administrative investigation, officials dismissed Schillinger’s grievance without further action. That decision was affirmed on administrative appeal.

Schillinger then filed a pro se complaint in federal court against Starkey and Kiley, the prison’s security director and the warden seeking damages under Sec. 1983 for violation of his Eighth Amendment rights. Schillinger’s complaint was screened by the district court, which concluded that the complaint stated an Eighth Amendment failure to protect claim against Starkey and Kiley based on the allegations that they were aware of Terry’s threats and took no steps to protect Schillinger from the ensuing attack. The judge dismissed the security director and warden from the suit because Schillinger did not allege that they were personally involved.

The officers moved for summary judgment, arguing that Schillinger failed to exhaust his administrative remedies. The judge granted the motion, emphasizing that Schillinger’s internal complaint did not allege that the defendants were aware of Terry’s threat and failed to protect him. Schillinger then appealed.

The appellate panel began by finding that the ruling by the district court during the screening phase was sound. The panel stated that the district court correctly concluded that Schillinger plausibly alleged that the prison officials were deliberately indifferent to a substantial risk of serious harm because they learned of the threatening incident with Terry and failed to take steps to protect Schillinger. The panel then determined the district judge also correctly granted summary judgment to the defendants. The panel stated that Schillinger’s offender complaint did not provide adequate notice of the failure-to-protect claim at issue in the instant appeal. The panel stated the judge correctly concluded that Schillinger failed to exhaust the single claim that survived screening. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

Daniel A. Schillinger v. Josh Kiley, et al.

No. 18-2404

Writing for the court: Judge Diane S. Sykes

Concurring: Judges Joel M. Flaum and Michael Y. Scudder Jr.

Released: April 7, 2020