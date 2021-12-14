Where district court was correct to find that prison incident reports constituted sufficient evidence that required court to affirm prison disciplinary decisions.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Iain D. Johnston, Northern District of Illinois.Roscoe Chambers is a federal prisoner. During a six-month period between 2018 and 2019, Chambers was confined at the United States Penitentiary Lewisburg in Pennsylvania. While at Lewisburg, Chambers was disciplined with the loss of 41 days of good …