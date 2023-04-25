Where prisoner was not afforded sufficient information to understand that he was required to appeal referral of his grievance to professional responsibility office in order to exhaust his remedies, district court erred in determining the prisoner had not met PLRA exhaustion requirements.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Steven C. Seeger, Northern District of Illinois.Gerald Hacker is almost entirely deaf. He has no hearing in his left ear and only 10% remaining in his right. While …