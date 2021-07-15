Where inmate’s claim in grievance was substantially different from claims in his subsequent federal complaint, district court correctly concluded that inmate had not exhausted his administrative remedies under the PLRA.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Manish S. Shah, Northern District of Illinois.In December 2012, a group of inmates at Cook County Jail attacked Marque Bowers in the housing block hallway. Bowers was left with serious injuries and uses a wheelchair as a result. The jail is …