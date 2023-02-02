Where prisoner attempted to submit grievance to state review board via attorney and that submission was rejected, district court erred in finding that prisoner had failed to exhaust all administrative remedies, as no Illinois regulation expressly prohibited submission of grievances via attorneys.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by Judge Michael M. Mihm, Central District of Illinois.Randall Behning, an Illinois prisoner at the Hill Correction Center, sued several prison …