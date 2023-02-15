Where prisoner could not use petition for compassionate relief to challenge court’s prior decision that he was not eligible for equitable tolling of statutory time limit to file Sec. 2255 petition for sentencing reduction.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge James D. Peterson, Western District of Wisconsin.After pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine, Wolfgang Von Vader was sentenced to 270 months’ imprisonment. When he was sentenced in 2000, the court ruled his prior …