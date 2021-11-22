Where district court erred in determining that prisoner’s grievance was untimely because he could have filed an even earlier grievance when he knew first knew of the risk of the problem that later caused his injury.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Charles R. Norgle, Northern District of Illinois.Damon Turnage contended that in September 2016, he fell from an upper bunk at Cook County Jail and suffered a broken ankle as well as other injuries. Turnage sought damages under Sec. 202 of the …