A lawsuit brought against Wexford Health Sources Inc. by a prisoner over inadequate medical treatment while he was imprisoned at two different correctional facilities may continue in the Northern District of Illinois, a federal judge held.Osbaldo Jose-Nicolas sued Wexford, the Illinois Department of Correction’s health services vendor, and several medical doctors affiliated with Wexford, claiming that he was given woefully inadequate treatment for stomach pain while he was imprisoned at Menard Correctional Center from 2016 …