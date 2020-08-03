SPRINGFIELD — The state of Illinois plans to begin placing minors in the justice system in smaller, community-based detention centers that focus more on providing intervention services and education.Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton announced plans to overhaul the juvenile justice system during a news conference Friday in Chicago.A four-year blueprint split into three phases would move the Department of Juvenile Justice from “an antiquated theory of juvenile incarceration” in larger holding facilities into …