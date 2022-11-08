SPRINGFIELD — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker was crisscrossing the state Monday while his Republican challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, focused on the Chicago suburbs as they both made their final pitches to voters ahead of Tuesday’s general election.Pritzker, along with other Democrats at the top of the ticket, held get-out-the-vote rallies at union halls in five cities aiming to increase turnout among labor voters. That included pleas for passage of the so-called Workers Rights Amendment that would …