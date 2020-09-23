A dental practice’s insurance policy does not cover the financial losses it suffered as a result of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus by ordering all “non-essential” businesses to shut down, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman rejected the argument that Sandy Point Dental LLC’s loss of the use of its office to perform routine work on patients triggered coverage under its policy.Instead, the policy issued by The Cincinnati Insurance Co …