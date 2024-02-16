The state and Cook County announced Thursday a roughly $250 million plan to provide shelter, health care and other services for recently arrived migrants. But according to their own plan, there’s still a roughly $70 million funding gap for the rest of 2024.That missing money could come from Chicago, although a proposal for additional funding has not been brought to Chicago’s city council. At a Thursday news conference, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson did not indicate any plans for the city to fill the remaining budget gap …